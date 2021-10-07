(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve its Covid-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11. The U.K. eased entry rules for 47 countries that were subject to the tightest Covid-19 restrictions, in the government’s latest bid to help revive the tourism industry.

President Joe Biden is escalating his campaign to pressure U.S. employers to require vaccination, while data for some states suggest that strains on hospitals are easing.

Biden Leans In Harder on Shots (5 p.m. NY)

President Joe Biden escalated his campaign to pressure private employers into imposing coronavirus vaccination mandates in a trip to a Chicago suburb, saying shots would save lives and boost the economy.

“I’m calling on more employers to act,” Biden said Thursday in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. “My message is require your employees to get vaccinated. With vaccinations, we’re going to beat this pandemic.”

Biden is seeking to increase the vaccination rate as public approval of his handling of the pandemic has been falling. The president said his administration would soon issue regulations to implement a plan he announced last month to require businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure workers are fully vaccinated or face weekly testing.

Western Michigan Athletes Keep Freeze on Vaccine Mandate (3:45 p.m. NY)

Western Michigan University lost a bid to overturn a preliminary injunction barring the school from requiring athletes who sought religious exemptions to get vaccinated for Covid-19, after the Sixth Circuit Thursday found the school “likely violated plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights.”

In a narrowly tailored ruling, the court said, “other attempts by the university to combat Covid-19, even those targeted at intercollegiate athletics, may pass constitutional muster.”

Italy’s to Allow Packed Theaters, Reopen Clubs (2:33 p.m. NY)

Italy, where Covid-19 certificates are required for most indoor activities, is allowing clubs and dance venues to reopen at half of indoor capacity. A government decision on Thursday also lets theaters and cinemas operate at full capacity.

Outdoor facilities at clubs can fill up to three quarters of capacity. Italy has vaccinated 79.6% of its eligible population older than 12.

U.S. Hospital Strains Ease (1:39 p.m. NY)

A measure of new hospital admissions in Florida has declined almost to the level of May 13, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed mask guidance for fully vaccinated people -- a change it reversed when the delta variant struck the U.S.

Admissions in at least eight other states and Washington, D.C., are less than or close to May levels. The one-week average of new cases nationally has dropped 40% from its Sept. 21 peak, according to CDC data.

U.K. Slashes List of Quarantine Countries (1 p.m. NY)

The U.K. pared its so-called red list of countries subject to the tightest Covid-19 restrictions. Only seven countries will still require a 10-day hotel quarantine as of Monday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

The U.K. is lightening border restrictions after frustrating airlines with constantly changing rules throughout most of the pandemic. A new system that does away with a complicated “traffic-light” approach took effect this week, and places including Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives have already been taken off the red list.

San Francisco to Ease Mask Rules (12:30 p.m. NY)

San Francisco will ease its indoor mask requirements beginning Oct. 15 for areas including offices, gyms and college classes. People in those settings can remove masks if everyone is fully vaccinated, provided the gatherings don’t exceed 100 people.

The move follows a sharp improvement in the city’s most recent virus surge, with cases falling to 77 per 100,000 from 309 at the height of the summer outbreak. San Francisco will continue to require masks on public transit, in hospitals, jails and schools, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed’s office.

IBM Mandates Vaccine by Dec. 8 (12:10 p.m. NY)

International Business Machines Corp. said all of its U.S.-based employees must be vaccinated by Dec. 8 or be put on unpaid suspension.

The Armonk, New York-based company told workers that because it’s a government contractor, the company is required to adhere to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The requirement applies to U.S. employees regardless of where they work or how often they go into a company office, with limited medical and religious exemptions.

The decision was prompted by “the continued spread of Covid-19, local clinical conditions around IBM sites, and the reality that vaccines are readily available nationwide,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement. CNBC reported the mandate earlier.

Greece Approves Third Shot for 50 and Over (12 p.m. NY)

Greece’s national vaccination committee approved a third vaccine dose for people older than 50, Health Ministry official Marios Themistocleous said Thursday.

A minimum of six months must have passed since the second dose. A third dose for vulnerable groups, such as people with cancer, was approved earlier.

N.J. Hospitalizations Drop Below 1,000 (11:45 a.m. NY)

Covid-19 hospitalizations in New Jersey have dropped below 1,000 for the first time since August, state data show. The state reported 986 people in hospitals for Covid as of Oct. 6.

American Air Workers Face Nov. 24 Deadline (10:04 a.m. NY)

American Airlines Group said employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 24. Failure to comply will lead to termination, American Airlines said in a memo to employees. Workers can request medical and religious exemptions. The “majority” of employees already are vaccinated, the company said, without providing specifics.

Pfizer Seeks U.S. Approval for Kids’ Vaccine (8:16 a.m. NY)

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have submitted an application to U.S. regulators to administer their Covid-19 vaccine to children ages five to 11, bringing shots for school-age kids another step closer.

Clearance of the shot for the younger age group would herald a crucial new part of the immunization campaign in the U.S., where the Pfizer vaccine already has full approval for people 16 and older and is authorized on an emergency basis for ages 12 to 15.

An FDA advisory-committee meeting to review clinical-trial data on the pediatric vaccine had previously been scheduled for Oct. 26.

Romania’s Rising New Cases, Deaths (5:49 p.m. HK)

Romania’s 19 million people are the second-least-vaccinated in the European Union and have suffered the bloc’s highest death toll during the past week. About 15,000 new cases a day are being recorded, with officials worried that scenes of overflowing Italian hospitals during the initial weeks of the pandemic are becoming the reality in their country.

