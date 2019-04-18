(Bloomberg) -- The rout in health-care stocks is showing no signs of easing, with pharmaceutical stocks leading the S&P 500 sector toward its biggest three-day drop this year.

Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. are among companies bearing the brunt of Thursday’s sell-off, with each down more than 2 percent at their lowest points. They were last year’s top gainers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and now are among 2019’s biggest laggards -- after UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

“Clearly, huge stock impacts to HCA and managed care can’t be ignored and ‘collateral damage’ to sub-sectors like biopharma in the following days are reflective of a view that mutual funds are drawing down and souring” on health care, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee wrote in a note.

The S&P 500 Health Care Index was down 0.8 percent at 11:26 a.m. in New York, pushing its three-day drop to 5.6 percent. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index fell 1.6 percent, on pace for its sixth consecutive decline. The rout comes as competing policy proposals in Congress, including a move to replace private medical benefits with a government-run single payer system, threaten to bring a long period of uncertainty to the industry.

Yee pointed out that the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is still up 18 percent for the year through Wednesday and said “there’s no reason momentum can’t drive it another 10 percent lower from here” into earnings, which is seasonally weak for biopharma.

Deeply indebted companies and those with medicines heavily used by Medicare recipients or subject to rebating, such as Bausch Health Cos., may be most exposed to the selling pressure, according to Wells Fargo’s David Maris. Smaller generic companies or those with cash pay products should be better insulated from sector concerns, although so far “that has not been the case,” he wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, hospital stocks rebounded on Thursday, with HCA Healthcare Inc. up 1 percent and Community Health Systems Inc. rising 1.4 percent. Insurers also saw some relief, with the S&P 500 Managed Health Care Index advancing 0.5 percent.

Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat, in a research note to clients, tried to calm investors’ nerves, highlighting the high costs that proposals such as Medicare-for-All would entail, if passed.

“Sure -- you can’t argue with the tide on drug pricing into elections next year -- and perhaps that’s effectively what is driving the stock moves,” Raffat wrote. “But I seriously question how practical some of the proposals are.”

