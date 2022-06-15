(Bloomberg) -- Vaccines from Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. that may give parents their first opportunity to immunize infants and toddlers against Covid-19 will go before US regulatory advisers for review on Wednesday.

The committee of medical professionals and experts is meeting to consider whether to recommend Food and Drug Administration authorization of Covid vaccines for children ages 6 months through 5 years. While the youngsters are generally at low risk of Covid, they’re a vulnerable population that many parents are anxious to protect from the potentially deadly disease.

Children and infants below age 5 account for about 442 of more than 1 million US Covid-related deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, hospitalization rates for the group remains the highest of all youth below age 18, at 2.5 per 100,000 population, underscoring the urgency of making vaccines widely available.

Long Covid has also taken its toll on young kids, and infected children are at risk of a rare, sometimes deadly condition called multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will assess the risks and benefits of immunizations from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, which makes its vaccine in collaboration with BioNTech SE, and Moderna. Both shots have been deemed safe and effective by FDA staff, according to briefing documents released before the meeting.

Moderna intends to provide two doses of its vaccine to youngsters ages six months through 5 years while Pfizer employs a three-dose strategy for those six months through 4 years.

The vaccines are long overdue for frustrated parents and pediatricians, said Fatima Khan, co-founder of Protect Their Future, a non-profit organization of parents, physicians and activists who have pushed for vaccines for youth as the rest of the nation approaches pre-pandemic normalcy.

“We have felt like we were left behind by our leaders. They’re acting like the pandemic is over, when in fact, our children under 5 are literally in the same position that the rest of the population was before vaccines even came out,” Khan said. “A lot of families of color and low-income families have suffered tremendously in this pandemic, and offering these vaccines will at least help bridge some of that disparity.”

Pediatric professionals have witnessed firsthand the harsh effects of Covid on children and their families, with one of the more alarming consequences being long Covid, which can cause symptoms weeks after initial infection.

“With newer variants, we have seen different types of disease – including more typical wheezing episodes, croup, and the complications that we often see with viral respiratory infections in young children,” said Buddy Creech, a physician and pediatric infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Infected children can also serve as the main source of Covid for older family members, as well as disrupting school attendance, daycare, camps, and other group care settings for youth, Creech said.

Hospitals and pediatricians’ offices are already gearing up to start rolling out vaccines to patients as early as June 21. Many parents are just as enthused, volunteering to participate in clinical trials in droves, according to medical experts.

“We know that vaccines offer a layer of protection that is really important not just for preventing infection, but we are seeing that it absolutely protects against long-term complications,” said Khan, who has been waiting to get her 4-year-old vaccinated. “Our youngest still have absolutely no protection. And so right now, I think parents are just really eager to see what happens.”

However, the rate of vaccination for older children suggests that uptake is likely to be limited for toddlers, with some parents hesitant to inoculate their children or less motivated since the age group hasn’t been hit as hard by the virus. About 29% of American kids ages 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

On Tuesday, the committee voted unanimously to back authorization of Moderna’s immunization for children and adolescents 6 to 17 years old. A shot from Pfizer and BioNTech has already been cleared for children 5 through 17.

