20m ago
Pfizer, Moderna Increase EU Vaccine Pricing in Latest Deals: FT
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. have increased the prices of their Covid-19 vaccines in the latest supply contracts with the European Union, the Financial Times reported.
The price rises come as the bloc deals with supply disruptions and side-effect concerns from other shots, the FT said. The terms of the deals -- struck this year and covering up to 2.1 billion shots until 2023 -- were renegotiated after Phase 3 clinical trial data showed vaccines from the two companies are more effective than some rivals, it said.
The new price for a Pfizer shot is 19.50 euros ($23.15), up from 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said, citing portions of contracts it had seen. A Moderna jab increases to $25.50 a dose, it said.
Pfizer declined to comment to the FT on pricing. Moderna did not respond to the FT’s request for comment on EU pricing.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.