(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson are on pace to hit vaccine production targets this month that will fuel the pace of inoculations in the U.S., a senior White House aide said.

The administration expects at least 11 million doses from J&J next week, putting them on track to hit their mark of 20 million doses by the end of March, Jeff Zients, Covid-19 response coordinator for President Joe Biden, said Friday at a briefing. J&J’s vaccine is the most recently authorized of the three in the U.S. and its production is still scaling up.

“We anticipate a significant increase at the end of this month, which will enable them to hit at least 20 million doses,” Zients said. J&J “will achieve across time a more regular cadence.”

Moderna has pledged 100 million doses by the end of March. Pfizer had committed to the same, though Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said he expected to deliver 120 million.

