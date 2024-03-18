(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. plans to sell about £2 billion ($2.5 billion) of shares in Haleon Plc, the first step by the UK consumer health company’s biggest shareholder to reduce its 32% stake.

The US drugmaker, which has said for some time it intended to pare its holding in the maker of Centrum vitamins, will offer 630 million shares of Haleon. As part of the process, Haleon will buy back about £315 million of its shares from Pfizer, whose stake will shrink to about 24%.

Shares of Haleon fell more than 3% in early trading in London.

Haleon was formed from a combination of British drugmaker GSK Plc’s and Pfizer’s consumer-health units. It also makes other products like Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol pain relief tablets. GSK opted to split Haleon off to focus on its pharma and vaccines business, amid pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

In recent years, pharma companies have moved to separate their consumer health and generic-drug entities as they narrow their focus to their core business of developing innovative treatments. Sanofi has also said it planned to spin out its consumer division, while Johnson & Johnson finalized the split from Kenvue in August.

Haleon’s performance has been improving recently and it said in February that revenue could grow as much as 6% this year. The company has been cutting costs and paring its portfolio since the split from GSK in 2022.

GSK has raised more than £2.5 billion from three sell-downs of its shares in Haleon. Monday’s news marks the start of Pfizer offloading its holding, with the US drugmaker having previously said it wants to focus on its pharma innovations.

Accelerated offerings are typically priced at a discount to entice shareholders. Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offer.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.