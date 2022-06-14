(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. plans to stop enrollment in a study of its Covid-19 drug for patients with standard risk for developing severe disease after it didn’t meaningfully lower their risk of hospitalization or death.

The New York-based drugmaker said Tuesday that it would stop adding new patients to the study testing Paxlovid in Covid patients who were either unvaccinated or fully vaccinated with at least one medical condition that increased their risk of severe illness. The company said it will continue to evaluate the treatment in patients with high unmet need.

Pfizer said in a statement that the study results aren’t expected to impact its full-year revenue forecast. The drugmaker has already clinched $22 billion in contracts for the Covid pill for 2022.

Last December, Pfizer reported early data from the study showing that Paxlovid didn’t reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in a way that was statistically significant.

