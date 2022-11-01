(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. said a large trial showed that its experimental vaccine protected babies against a common respiratory virus when their pregnant mothers received it before giving birth.

Based on the results, Pfizer said it plans to apply for US clearance for the vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in pregnant mothers by the end of the year, followed by regulatory filings in other countries. The trial was the first time an experimental vaccine protected newborns against severe RSV illness starting immediately after birth, Pfizer said.

The findings represent an important step forward in fighting RSV, one of the most common respiratory viruses afflicting both very young children and older adults. No vaccine is available today, and drugmakers are finally making progress after a series of setbacks. The concept behind the vaccine is that pregnant women who receive the shots will pass antibodies against RSV through the placenta to the fetus, allowing infants to be protected from the virus in their first months of life, when they’re most vulnerable.

Pfizer’s vaccine met one of two primary goals in the final-stage trial, the company said Tuesday in a statement, preventing almost 82% of severe lower respiratory infections from RSV during the first three months of an infant’s life. It also prevented 57% of all medically attended lower respiratory tract illness due to RSV during the same period; while medically relevant, that result fell short of the minimum statistical level considered successful by regulators, Pfizer said.

Through six months after birth, the vaccine also prevented 69% of severe RSV infections, Pfizer said. The trial of 7,400 pregnant women found no safety concerns in either them or their children, according to the statement. The company said it plans to publish detailed findings in a medical journal.

RSV cases in young kids are surging in the US as people return to normal activity after two slow seasons during the pandemic, when social distancing prevented many respiratory infections. Each year in the U.S., RSV leads to 58,000 to 80,000 hospitalizations among children under 5 years old, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and causes 6,000 to 10,000 deaths in people 65 years old and older.

Earlier this year, both GSK Plc and Pfizer each said their experimental RSV vaccines were successful in preventing RSV symptoms in older adults, and both companies expect to apply for US approval in that population by the end of the year. But in February, GSK stopped trials of its RSV shot in pregnant women due to potential risks.

