(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. released more data that its new Covid vaccine bolsters protective antibodies against the emerging omicron strains more than the original booster.

Pfizer and German vaccine partner BioNTech SE said Friday the bivalent booster may give better protection against the latest omicron strains, including the rapidly expanding BQ.1.1 strain. The results were similar to a study on people 55 years and older looking at other omicron variants released earlier this month.

But the study found that the absolute levels of antibodies produced against BQ.1.1. by the bivalent booster were still low compared to the antibody levels it generated against the original Covid strain. That’s because people start with almost no antibodies against the new strain.

So even with a sharp relative increase after the bivalent shot, the absolute antibody levels measured in the study against BQ.1.1 remain less than one tenth of the levels against the original strain, according to the Pfizer data posted on preprint server bioRxiv.org

The data “confirm our concern that efficacy against emerging subvariants will be too weak, risking breakthrough infections and continued deterioration of public trust,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst John Murphy in a research note.

There’s some controversy over the matter of how well bivalent boosters will work after researchers at Columbia University and the University of Michigan found last month that bivalent booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna Inc. failed to significantly raise levels of neutralizing antibodies against the dominant strains of omicron, BA.4 and BA.5.

The US Food and Drug Administration has given authorization for emergency use for the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster for people age five and older, and the European Commission has given it marketing authorization in the European Union.

Pfizer shares rose less than 1% in New York trading Friday.

