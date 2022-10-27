Pfizer’s Paxlovid to Be Studied as Potential Long Covid Therapy

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc.’s antiviral Paxlovid will be tested in a late-stage trial as a treatment for long Covid.

The yearlong study is slated to start in January and involve 1,700 participants, according to information posted on a US government website on Thursday. It will investigate whether 15 days of treatment twice daily improves symptoms and function, including exercise tolerance, three months later.

The research is based on the hypothesis that persistent viral infection, coupled with a potentially overactive immune response and inflammation, are underlying contributors to long Covid, also known as post-acute sequelae of Covid-19, or PASC.

“Antiviral and other applicable therapies may result in viral clearance or decreased inflammation and improvement in PASC symptoms,” according to the study information.

Kanecia Obie Zimmerman, an associate professor of pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine, is the principal investigator.

