(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. is working with a partner in China to make the Covid-19 drug Paxlovid available there starting in the first half of the year, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a presentation.

The partner hasn’t started production but will soon, Bourla said Monday at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, without naming the company. He also shot down a Reuters report from last week that said companies are working to make generic versions available in China.

Chinese health officials are working to combat a rampant outbreak of Covid after easing restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus. Talks between the country and Pfizer to negotiate a lower price for Paxlovid and get it covered under state insurance haven’t panned out, the health authority there said Sunday.

