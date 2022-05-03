(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. executives said patients who suffer a relapse in Covid-19 symptoms after taking a full course of Paxlovid should take more of the treatment, though current U.S. guidelines limit use to five consecutive days.

“Paxlovid does what it has to do: It reduces the viral load,” Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview. “Then your body is supposed to do the job.” But for unknown reasons, the CEO added, some aren’t about to clear out the virus with the first course of treatment.

In cases where virus levels do rebound, Bourla said, “then you give a second course, like you do with antibiotics, and that’s it.”

The Food and Drug Administration didn’t immediately respond to request for comment on how the antiviral should be prescribed to Covid-19 patients who experience the rebound in viral load. While Paxlovid is available under emergency use authorization, it hasn’t yet gained full approval. Prescribing directions suggest that the drug is “not authorized for use for longer than 5 consecutive days.”

U.S. government researchers and academics are investigating why coronavirus levels rebound in certain patients who have completed a five-day course of Pfizer’s Paxlovid. Bourla other top executives that they’re taking the matter seriously, though the phenomenon is rare and unrelated to the drug.

Pfizer evaluated preliminary data from a clinical trial of high-risk patients and found that there was an an incidence of about 2% having a viral load rebound among those who had received Paxlovid, according to the executives. The portion of participants in the placebo arm also saw their virus levels rebound was about the same, suggesting that the drug was likely not responsible for the resurgence.

“This is more about the virus and the disease in certain patients than a characteristic of Paxlovid,” Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said. The drugmaker is looking at causes that might include the existence of reservoirs of virus in tissues or cells that aren’t reached by treatment, or the possibility that patients may become reinfected, he said.

President Joe Biden has made Paxlovid a key feature of his pandemic strategy, and a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases scientist said studies of the viral rebound is a priority. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also providing data to help study the phenomenon, according to an email.

So far, Pfizer says it has found no link between certain patient characteristics and the recurrence of severe symptoms after finishing the five-day course of antiviral treatment. Executives added that the reports of viral resurgence are “quite uncommon,” though doctors contacted by Bloomberg have reported seeing numerous patients with the so-called viral rebound phenomenon in recent weeks.

