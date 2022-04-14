(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said a third dose of their Covid vaccine increased antibodies against the omicron strain by 36-fold in a clinical trial.

The companies plan to file for emergency-use authorization in the U.S. in the coming days based on these results, they said in a statement Thursday. They will also submit the data to other regulators around the world.

In the trial, 140 kids ages 5 to 11 were given a third shot of a 10 microgram dose of the vaccine about six months after their second dose. A month later, antibodies against the original Covid virus were roughly 6 fold higher compared to what they had been one month after the second dose.

The researchers assessed neutralizing antibodies against omicron in 30 of the children who got the booster, and those levels increased 36-fold after the third dose, the companies said.

The third shot was well tolerated and no new safety signals were observed, the companies said.

The data “reinforce the potential function of a third dose of the vaccine in maintaining high levels of protection against the virus in this age group,” the two companies said in a statement.

