(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said they are seeking full approval from U.S. regulators for a booster shot of their Covid-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older.

The companies announced Wednesday that they had started a rolling Biologics License Application with the Food and Drug Administration for a third-dose booster. Pfizer and BioNTech said they intend to complete submission of the application by the end of the week, bringing them one step closer to clearance for the additional shot.

Earlier this week, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine became the first to receive a formal approval from U.S. regulators for people 16 and up. Vaccines made by Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson are available under emergency-use authorizations, a temporary clearance granted amid public-health crises.

A late-stage trial of 306 participants age 18 to 55 showed the booster dose given between 4.8 and 8 months after the two-dose regimen more than tripled levels of protective antibodies against the original strain of the coronavirus, the companies said Wednesday. The third shot also demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, according to the companies, which will submit data to a peer-reviewed journal.

Certain immunocompromised people have already been cleared on an emergency basis to receive a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The Biden administration has said it wants to begin giving more Americans booster doses starting next month.

Acting Director of the FDA Janet Woodcock has said that the agency still needs to evaluate additional data before clearing a third-dose booster for people who aren’t immunocompromised.

Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted early-stage data to the FDA showing that a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine led to higher levels of protective antibodies when given eight to nine months after the initial regimen.

