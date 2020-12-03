(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer shares fell as much as 3.1% after Dow Jones reported that the company expected to ship half of the Covid-19 vaccines it had originally planned for 2020 because of supply-chain problems.

Pfizer and BioNTech had hoped to roll out 100 million vaccines world-wide by the end of 2020; the plan has now been reduced to 50 million, DJ reported

Company still expects to roll out more than a billion doses in 2021

“Scaling up the raw material supply chain took longer than expected,” a company spokeswoman told Dow Jones “And it’s important to highlight that the outcome of the clinical trial was somewhat later than the initial projection,” she said

NOTE: Major U.S. Indexes hit session lows after the news

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.