(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. will sell its Covid pill Paxlovid to private payers in the US at a list price of $1390 for a 5-day course, more than twice what it charged the government for the antiviral during the pandemic.

“Pricing for Paxlovid is based on the value it provides to patients, providers and health care systems,” a Pfizer spokesperson said in a text message confirming the new commercial price. Company executives have been clear from early on that the price for private payers would increase once the pandemic was over, the spokesperson said.

On Monday, Pfizer reduced its 2023 forecast for sales of Paxlovid to $1 billion from $8 billion after agreeing with the US to take back its inventory of the drug. The agreement removes an obstacle to selling the pills directly to insurers and other private payers, where the drugmaker can charge more.

Until now, the US has been the major customer for the pills, purchasing some 24 million treatment courses for about $530 each since the drug was authorized in late 2021.

Private payers often negotiate discounts on drug company list prices in exchange for favorable coverage and low copays. The Wall Street Journal first reported the new commercial price.

