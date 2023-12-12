(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. is revamping its cancer drug business with the impending close of its $43 billion Seagen Inc. takeover, a shift away from its fading Covid business to go deeper into pharma’s most lucrative field.

Pfizer will merge its efforts with those of Seagen in a division that will improve “focus, speed and quality of execution in oncology,” the companies said Tuesday in a statement. The unit will be led by Chris Boshoff, while Pfizer will split the rest of its operations into two divisions, US and international.

The restructuring echoes those made by other big drugmakers to intensify focus on cancer, where global spending is expected to rise to $375 billion by 2027, according to analytics firm IQVIA. AstraZeneca Plc, the UK-based maker of cancer drugs such as Tagrisso for lung tumors, achieved skyrocketing growth with a similar move to separate oncology from the rest of its drug efforts.

Pfizer is raising the cancer ante after the deadline for the Federal Trade Commission to oppose the Seagen deal expired Monday. The acquisition, set to close Thursday, adds a host of new drugs called antibody-drug conjugates to Pfizer’s portfolio. ADCs deliver high doses of drugs that maximize tumor-killing impact and minimize damage to surrounding tissues.

The drugs have become some of pharma’s most desired products: AbbVie Inc. agreed last month to acquire ADC-maker ImmunoGen Inc. for $10.1 billion, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. said Monday that it will pay up to $8.4 billion for rights to co-develop and sell an experimental drug for lung and breast cancers with SystImmune Inc. Meanwhile, Merck & Co., the maker of cancer blockbuster Keytruda, is paying as much as $22 billion for the rights to sell three experimental ADCs from Daiichi Sankyo Co.

As part of the restructuring, Pfizer will put Aamir Malik, now chief business innovation officer, in charge of its US commercial division. His international counterpart will be Alexandre de Germany, who is rejoining Pfizer after serving at Sanofi and Laboratoires Majorelle, a French specialty pharma company dedicated to women’s health and urology. Other changes include the departure of Chief Commercial Officer Angela Hwang after 27 years at Pfizer.

The Seagen acquisition is a lifeline for the drug giant that made billions off of its Covid-19 vaccine and pill but has suffered as the pandemic has declined. Pfizer cut its revenue guidance twice this year, most recently by $9 billion in October. The company said it will provide its 2024 forecast on Wednesday.

Pfizer shares fell 0.1% at 10:50 a.m. in New York.

The European Commission unconditionally approved the Seagen takeover in October, saying the deal was unlikely to have negative impact on prices and that no concessions were required. To appease FTC concerns, Pfizer said Tuesday that it will donate the rights to cancer drug Bavencio’s US royalties to the American Association for Cancer Research.

