(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said Friday that the company will expand manufacturing and work with new suppliers to ramp up production of the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech SE.

Appearing at a Pfizer plant in Michigan with President Joe Biden, Bourla said the company will employ additional capacity at its Kalamazoo site to produce the shot’s formulation as well as a component of the vaccine, known as lipids, which help deliver the genetic material into the body. The drug giant also will increase lipid production capabilities at its plant in Groton, Connecticut, and add on so-called fill-finish capacity at its site in McPherson, Kansas.

“We expect to increase the number of doses being shipped for the U.S. from an average of 5 million doses per week, which is the average now, to more than double,” Bourla said.

The fill-and-finish process is the final stage of production in which the shot is put into vials, packaged and shipped for distribution.

Bourla said Pfizer has two new contract manufacturers, and is increasing the supply of raw materials from existing suppliers, while also bringing on new suppliers.

Bloomberg reported in January that Pfizer would be able to supply the U.S. with 200 million doses of its Covid vaccine by the end of May, two months sooner than previously expected, partially because of a change in the vaccine’s label that allows health-care providers to extract an additional dose from each vial.

New York-based Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will be able to deliver 120 million doses of the two-dose regimen in the U.S. within the first quarter, Bourla told Bloomberg at the time. The companies aim to produce a total of 2 billion doses globally before year end.

