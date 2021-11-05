(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. is aiming to submit data from its experimental Covid-19 pill to U.S. regulators by the Nov. 25 Thanksgiving holiday, potentially clearing the way for an emergency-use authorization, according to Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg Television, Bourla said Pfizer was preparing to submit the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In the meantime, the CEO urged countries around the world to secure supply agreements.

Bourla said Pfizer hasn’t yet disclosed how it will price the antiviral pill but said it would cost less than Covid-19 antibody treatments.

The New York-based drugmaker said in a statement on Friday that it was no longer taking new patients in a clinical trial of the treatment “due to the overwhelming efficacy.”

