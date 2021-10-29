(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday is expected to authorize the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for children ages 5 to 11, according to two people familiar with the process, in a long-awaited pandemic milestone that opens a new phase of the immunization campaign.

The emergency authorization would bring the U.S. one step closer to shots being administered at schools, pediatricians’ offices and pharmacies around the U.S. The formulation for young kids is one-third the dose of the adult shot.

Before children can begin to receive the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s immunization advisory committee will also meet to make more specific recommendations about who should get it and how to administer it. The panel is currently scheduled to convene on Nov. 2 and 3. CDC director Rochelle Walensky will then need to sign off on the advisers’ guidance.

FDA action on Friday would allow shipments of the doses to begin -- the first time the U.S. has distributed anything other than the regular Pfizer dose for teens and adults. The shipments would position the shots at pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies and other locations across the country so that inoculations can begin promptly after any CDC clearance.

The recent surge in infections fueled by the delta variant and the return of in-person learning have increased calls for younger children to be immunized. While FDA advisers unanimously recommended approval of the shot, some expressed concern about a lack of data on side effects, the prevalence of Covid in children, and other issues.

The U.S. has been focusing on ways to bolster its defenses and prevent another virus surge. Just last week, the FDA paved the way for millions of recipients of Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to receive their Covid boosters.

