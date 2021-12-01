(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s medicines agency Aifa approved the use of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for children aged 5-11.

The approval follows that of the European Union’s drugs regulator last month. Two shots will be administered at a three-week interval, and the dosage for kids will be a third of that given to adults and adolescents.

The vaccine has shown a “high level of effectiveness and at the moment there are no warning signals in terms of safety,” Aifa’s scientific panel said in a statement on Wednedsay evening. The agency said that the vaccine will allow children to attend school and conduct a normal life, which is particularly important at that age.

Italy is facing a resurgence of cases, which prompted the government to issue new rules that will all but shut out unvaccinated people from leisure activities. Proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative test is already required to work, travel and access most indoor venues. Many cities, including Rome and Milan, have also introduced an outdoor mask mandate for crowded areas and city centers.

