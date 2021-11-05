Pfizer vs. Merck: A Look at the Two New Covid Pill Treatments

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. released data on its experimental Covid pill Friday that suggest a potential challenge to molnupiravir, the drug from Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP that’s already been cleared for use in the U.K.

While the Pfizer pill showed an 89% reduction in hospitalization or death in high-risk Covid-19-infected individuals, and Merck’s showed a 50% reduction, “we can’t yet compare the two until the risk profile of the patients is clearer,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli.

Here are a few facts that we can put side-by-side until the data are analyzed further:

