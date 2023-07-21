(Bloomberg) -- A major Pfizer Inc. plant hit by a tornado earlier this week suffered damage to the warehouse, but drug production areas appear unharmed, the company said in a statement.

Still, it may take weeks to bring the plant back online, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said at a press conference at the facility in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The plant made 8% of all injectable medicines used at US hospitals.

Experts are concerned about how the damage to the plant might affect the availability of basic medicines. Shortages of drugs in the US are at a nine-year-high, according to the University of Utah’s drug information service, with basic drugs like antibiotics, chemotherapy, and attention-deficit medicines in short supply.

“I don’t think we know right now what type of shortages we may have,” Bourla said. “There are at least six weeks inventory out there in the channel. So I don’t think we’ll see anything, let’s say, in the next few weeks.”

The Pfizer facility makes injectable hospital drugs, which are often delivered intravenously, and include anesthetics, painkillers, and anti-infectives. There are shortages of 177 injectables in the US, according to the Utah service. The specific products made at the Pfizer plant aren’t public, and the company and the FDA have declined to provide a list.

The facility makes more than 150 medicines, according to the U.S. Pharmacopeia, a nonprofit that sets standards for drugs. Many of those were in shortage before the tornado struck, the group said in a statement Friday. Ninety percent of the production at the site is used in the US market, Bourla said.

As far as the costs of bringing the plant back online, “I don’t know and I don’t care,” he said. “I don’t want anyone to feel we didn’t do everything we could to bring medicines that are lifesaving” to those who need them.

Some 2,250 workers were inside the plant during the tornado, and all of them are safe. Pfizer will continue to pay employees while the plant remains shut.

Pfizer shares rose 1.7 Friday as of 4 p.m. in New York.

