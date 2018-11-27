(Bloomberg) -- In the days before California’s deadliest wildfire erupted near a PG&E Corp. power line during a windstorm, the company kept a close eye on the weather, warned customers it might shut off electricity in the area, and finally decided conditions weren’t bad enough to warrant it, according to a report filed Tuesday with state regulators.

The report from PG&E also shows that the giant utility company made its final decision not to cut electricity more than six hours after the Camp Fire began, in the Sierra Nevada foothills in the state’s Butte County. Pushed by strong winds, the fire leveled the town of Paradise, killing at least 88 people.

Residents who lost homes and loved ones in the blaze have sued PG&E, blaming the company’s equipment for starting the fire. The report will likely add ammunition to those suits. No cause has been determined in the deadly blaze.

As wind-driven wildfires increase in the state, California utilities have resorted to shutting off certain power lines during periods of intense winds and low humidity. PG&E had resisted the idea for years but reluctantly changed course after last year’s devastating Wine Country fires, which killed 44. State investigators have blamed 17 of those 2017 fires on PG&E’s equipment.

PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

