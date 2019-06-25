(Bloomberg) -- A group of creditors angling for control of PG&E Corp. is pushing to scuttle the bankrupt utility’s $31 billion restructuring plan.

An ad hoc committee of unsecured lenders filed a motion to terminate the period of exclusivity that PG&E has to file a plan for emerging from Chapter 11, according to a court filing Tuesday. That period ends on Sept 26. While it is in effect, nobody else can submit a reorganization plan.

The creditor group led by Pacific Investment Management Co., Elliott Management Corp. and Davidson Kempner Capital Management wants to end it now so they can put forth their own plan that would see the California power company emerge from bankruptcy by the end of 2019 or shortly after.

"The need to exit bankruptcy expeditiously is paramount," the creditors said in the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California. "It has been five months since the petition date, and a new wildfire season has already begun."

A representative for PG&E didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The request is the latest twist in the biggest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history. California politicians, creditors, activist investors, wildfire victims and others have all piled into the case since PG&E declared Chapter 11 in January to deal with an estimated $30 billion in damages tied to wildfires that its equipment ignited.

The creditor group indicated last month that it would push to end the exclusivity period early, saying in a hearing that the company’s lengthy process to replace its board had slowed its exit from bankruptcy protection.

Their reorganization plan would provide up to $30 billion in new money. It would include a trust of up to $18 billion to resolve past wildfire claims under certain condition as well as $4 billion from PG&E for future wildfire claims. It would also give employees, PG&E customers and the future wildfire fund the right to appoint one representative each to the company’s board.

"The ad hoc committee is willing to fund the reorganized company with fresh equity, which will restore strong investment grade credit metrics so PG&E can once again access low cost capital going forward for all of its necessary long-term infrastructure," the group said.

They’re also proposing to give PG&E a new name: Golden State Power Light & Gas Co.

In Chapter 11 cases, companies typically have an exclusive period of time to devise a reorganization plan. While its unusual for a court to terminate it, that happened when the company’s utility -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. -- went through bankruptcy in the early 2000s.

That case was overseen by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali, who is also overseeing the current reorganization.

In May, Montali said he ended the exclusivity in PG&E’s previous reorganization after a viable, competing proposal surfaced.

The creditor group has asked him to consider approving their request in late July.

To contact the reporters on this story: Scott Deveau in New York at sdeveau2@bloomberg.net;Mark Chediak in San Francisco at mchediak@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Liana Baker at lbaker75@bloomberg.net, ;Lynn Doan at ldoan6@bloomberg.net, Matthew Monks

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.