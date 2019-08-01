PG&E Cuts Deals to Trim Prices It Pays for Solar and Storage

(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. asked a bankruptcy judge to approve deals to amend five electricity contracts, indicating how the utility giant may handle billions of dollars worth of other clean-energy agreements.

San Francisco-based PG&E said it reached deals with Canadian Solar Inc. unit Recurrent Energy and two energy-storage providers to trim contract prices by at least 10%, saving the utility about $20 million, according to a court filing. PG&E is also asking state regulators to approve the changes.

The move may foreshadow what’s to come as PG&E’s bankruptcy throws the future of $42 billion worth of long-term electricity contracts -- along with California’s environmental ambitions -- into question. Judge Dennis Montali, who is overseeing PG&E’s Chapter 11 case, ruled in June that the bankruptcy court has sole determination over the agreements, thwarting an attempt by power generators to give the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission a say.

Recurrent and the battery storage companies -- Micronoc Inc. and esVolta LP -- had asked PG&E to renegotiate their contracts to reduce uncertainty and eliminate financing risks, the utility said.

