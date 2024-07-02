(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. cut power to about 2,000 homes and businesses in Northern California as triple-digit temperatures, strong winds and low humidity heightened the risk of wildfires.

The utility said it preemptively shut power across small areas of eight counties and one tribal community, according to a statement Tuesday on its website. PG&E said it had delayed the start of shutoffs for an additional 10,000 customers after weather conditions proved to be not as extreme as feared.

Separately, the California power grid operator declared a transmission emergency for Northern California Tuesday due to a wildfire threatening local electrical lines and generation, according to a notice. Overall, the state reported having enough electricity supplies to meet forecast demand.

PG&E, California’s biggest utility, had warned of the potential outages as the state faces a period of high wildfire risk. The shutdowns come just as power demand surges to keep air conditioners running, with temperatures expected to top 100F (38C) across much of the Central Valley. The heat wave is expected to last until July 9, according to the National Weather Service.

“An exceptionally dangerous situation is expected to unfold over the next week as we enter a potentially historic and deadly heat event,” the service’s San Francisco Bay Area office warned Tuesday in a bulletin.

