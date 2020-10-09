(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. said California investigators were looking at its equipment as a possible cause of a fire that killed four people and burned more than 56,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada mountains in the northern part of the state.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, has taken some of the utility’s equipment in its probe of the Zogg Fire in Shasta County, which is 95% contained, PG&E said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The utility has filed a report on the incident with state regulators.

PG&E fell as much as 2% in after-hours trading at $10.55.

PG&E said its records show that its equipment recorded alarms and other activity related to a power line in an area where the Zogg fire started and near the time of its ignition. PG&E said in a statement that its report was preliminary and it was cooperating with investigators. Cal Fire has yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

