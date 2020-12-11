(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. expects to take a $275 million pretax charge in connection with a deadly fire this fall that its equipment is suspected of starting in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Northern California.

California’s largest utility said in a filing Friday that it’s “probable” it will incur a loss in connection to the blaze, called the Zogg Fire. It killed four people and burned more than 56,000 acres in Shasta County. PG&E said it’s possible the loss could be greater than $275 million.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, took some of PG&E’s equipment in connection to its probe of the fire, which destroyed 204 structures, including 63 single-family homes. The investigation is ongoing.

PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019 after its equipment was blamed for a string of deadly fires.

PG&E renewed its liability insurance coverage for wildfire events in July 2020 for $867.5 million, the company said in its filing Friday. The company said it does not have access to all of the evidence obtained by Cal Fire.

