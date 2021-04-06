(Bloomberg) -- Utility giant PG&E Corp. faces criminal charges for its role in a 2019 wildfire that burned 78,000 acres in Northern California.

The company, which was driven into bankruptcy in 2019 after its equipment sparked blazes, faces five felony counts in connection with the Kincade Fire, which destroyed 374 buildings. The Sonoma County District Attorney announced the charges in a press release, PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said in an email.

PG&E shares fell as much as 2.9%.

State investigators previously determined that a broken PG&E cable started the Kincade Fire northeast of the town of Geyserville.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.