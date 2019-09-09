(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp., the California utility giant that collapsed in January under the weight of crippling wildfire liabilities, has filed a plan that would have it emerging from the biggest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history next year.

The reorganization plan, filed Monday in federal court in San Francisco, calls for as much as $40 billion in debt and equity that would help PG&E cover the massive liabilities it’s facing after its equipment was blamed for igniting a series of blazes that killed more than 100 people and destroyed tens of thousands of structures in 2017 and 2018. The company has until June to get out of bankruptcy if it wants to participate in a fund that would help cover the cost of future fires.

PG&E’s filing kicks off what may prove to be the most contentious phase of a bankruptcy that has already attracted some of the biggest names in the financial world, including Pacific Investment Management Co. and Elliott Management Corp. The company’s collapse has been described as climate change’s biggest business casualty yet, brought on by extremely dry weather that left California vulnerable to wildfires. Activist investors, state politicians, ratepayer advocates and wildfire victims have spent the past seven months clashing in court over the future of the company.

The plan “will almost certainly face opposition and perhaps even renewed calls to end the utility’s exclusive control over its reorganization process,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Negisa Balluku said in a note Monday, ahead of the filing.

Complicating PG&E’s plan is the fact that claims tied to the blazes are getting tallied as part of a separate court process that’s only just begun. It may be months before the utility has a clear picture of its liabilities.

Estimates for the company’s wildfire liabilities have proven to be wide-ranging: PG&E has said they may total less than $10 billion -- after warning in the days leading up to its bankruptcy that they may exceed $30 billion. Lawyers for fire victims said they may top $40 billion. Insurance companies claim PG&E owes them about $18 billion.

Any exit plan hinges on that estimate. The official tally could lead to an entire rewrite of PG&E’s reorganization. A total that’s higher than PG&E is capable of paying threatens to wipe out current shareholders since, under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, fire victims would get paid in full first.

That puts PG&E in a tenuous position as key creditor groups clamor to pitch their own restructuring proposals to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali. In August, Montali said he doesn’t expect PG&E’s plan to be the final version since some details aren’t yet available. But he said the company must present something credible or else he may open the door to rival ones.

PG&E’s plan has meanwhile already hit some snags: A group led by Pimco and Elliott have been floating one plan that would all but wipe out the stakes of current stakeholders and hand control of the company over to them. They’ve fought -- so far unsuccessfully -- to have their proposal considered by Montali.

On Sept. 6, a measure that would’ve allowed the company to use tax-free state bonds to pay off its fire claims stalled in California’s legislature. San Francisco is also offering to buy some of the utility’s local electrical assets for $2.5 billion. The city -- PG&E’s hometown -- sees the deal as an opportunity to save ratepayers money, eliminate layers of costs and fees and fulfill its long-held desire to break away from the company.

