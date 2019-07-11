(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is lobbying California legislators to allow it to issue tax-exempt bonds to help pay for past and future wildfire claims, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bankrupt utility is pushing lawmakers to introduce the legislation next month to allow PG&E to present its $31 billion restructuring plan by Sept. 26, after which stakeholders will be able to submit competing proposals, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

PG&E currently intends to file its reorganization plan in August and exit bankruptcy protection in March 2020, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

It isn’t clear whether California Governor Gavin Newsom, Democrat, is considering such legislation, the people said. Any bill would have to clear the state’s Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate by the end of the legislative session on Sept. 13 and then be signed by the governor by Oct. 13.

Nathan Click, a spokesman for Newsom, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for PG&E declined to comment.

PG&E shares, already down for the day, fell as much as 3.5% more on news of its lobbying for the legislation. The shares were down 4.2% to $20.50 at 2:30 p.m. in New York trading, giving the company a market value of $10.85 billion.

Wildfire Claims

Under separate legislation approved Thursday, power companies would be able to borrow from a multibillion-dollar fund to pay for future wildfire claims. The measure would also make it easier for utilities to recover the costs from their customers if they meet new, more stringent safety standards.

The bill being pushed by San Francisco-based PG&E would authorize a state entity to issue about $10 billion in tax-exempt bonds. The tax-exempt status would allow more capital to be raised more quickly, with the debt being securitized by diverting a portion of the company’s earnings over the life of the bonds, the people said.

About $7 billion of the proceeds would be set aside for a $14 billion fund for claims from past wildfire victims, according to the people. Another $3 billion would be earmarked for PG&E’s contributions to the statewide fund, they said.

The utility doesn’t believe legislation would be required to raise another $5 billion that would be securitized through $500 million in cost cuts at the utility, the people said.

If the bill fails to pass by the September deadline, PG&E is considering raising the capital to help finance part of its reorganization through a rights offering that would allow existing shareholders to buy additional equity in the utility proportionate to their current holdings to avoid dilution, the people said. A rights offering would delay the company’s emergence from bankruptcy, the people said, adding that issuing bonds would be essential for paying wildfire claims expeditiously.

Current Proposal

PG&E’s proposed restructuring would be funded by $15 billion of securitizations, the issuance of $14 billion in debt and $2 billion in insurance proceeds, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

An ad hoc committee of the company’s senior creditors led by Pacific Investment Management Co., Elliott Management Corp. and Davidson Kempner Capital Management is developing an alternative $47.5 billion restructuring plan. That group has asked a bankruptcy judge to end the exclusivity period granted to PG&E through Sept. 26 so it can present its own plan.

