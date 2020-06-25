(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. raised $5.5 billion in a common share and equity unit offering to help finance its exit from the biggest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.

The California power giant sold $4 billion of shares at $9.50 apiece, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The price represents a 2.4% discount to Thursday’s close of $9.73.

The equity units, which raised about $1.5 billion, have a coupon of 5.50% and a conversion premium of 22.50%, the people said. The company declined to comment. The company launched the offering Monday intending to raise a total of $5.23 billion.

