(Bloomberg) -- The judge overseeing PG&E Corp.’s criminal probation is seeking to require the utility to consider which of its power lines have been cleared of hazardous trees that pose a danger of wildfire when it decides to de-energize during windstorms.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup said that imposing the more rigorous measure would require the company to follow California law and its own wildfire mitigation plan. The objective is to “protect the people of California from yet further death and destruction caused by the offender’s continuing failure to operate its power grid safely,” Alsup wrote.

