PG&E Judge to Bondholders: Why Should I Change Course Now?

(Bloomberg) -- The judge overseeing PG&E Corp.’s bankruptcy case is signaling that he’s skeptical of a $29.2 billion restructuring plan by Pacific Investment Management Co. and activist Elliott Management Corp. to take over the troubled utility.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said he already ruled in August that the San Francisco-based company should retain exclusive control over its restructuring, adding that the matter has already “been fully briefed, argued and decided.” But a group led by Pimco and Elliott are still fighting to kill that exclusivity so they can pitch a plan that would all but wipe out PG&E’s current shareholders and give creditors a controlling stake in the company.

They’ll have to explain “what has changed in such a short period of time to justify reversing course,” Montali wrote in an order late Thursday.

Montali’s order could lend support to PG&E as it works through the biggest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history. The company has been fighting against creditors for months while struggling to balance the interests of ratepayers, shareholders, California regulators and the victims of wildfires that its equipment ignited. The blazes are what forced PG&E into bankruptcy, saddling it with an estimated $30 billion in liabilities.

PG&E shares climbed as much as 15% Friday, the biggest intraday rally since June 20. Montali is scheduled to hear arguments over whether the company should retain its exclusivity during a hearing Monday.

PG&E defended its exclusive right to move forward with its reorganization plan in court papers filed Friday while blasting an alternative proposal from bondholders and wildfire victims. It said bondholders were seeking to enrich themselves through “an unjustifiable windfall” at the expense of the utility’s customers.

In its filing, PG&E said it now has $34.4 billion in debt financing commitments, along with $14 billion in new equity capital.

PG&E bondholders including Elliott and Pimco are proposing a restructuring that would pay out $25.5 billion to victims of deadly wildfires and their insurers. A group of wildfire victims have signed off on the plan and are supporting the creditors’ petition to strip PG&E of its exclusivity.

Montali appears hesitant to give the bondholders too much control over the company’s path forward, said Katie Bays, a utility analyst for Sandhill Strategy LLC.

“I think the judge is skeptical of taking exclusivity out of PG&E’s hands and giving that much influence to the creditors and tort committee,” Bays said. “Just because the creditors and the wildfire victims beat PG&E to the punch doesn’t mean that the exclusive right gets taken away.”

