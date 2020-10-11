(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. said it may need to cut power this week in parts of Northern California to reduce the chances of its equipment starting blazes as the risk of wildfires is expected to return to the state.

California’s largest utility said it sees windy conditions developing by Wednesday that could require it to turn off power in mountainous areas north and south of San Francisco and in the Sierra Nevada foothills, according to a statement posted Sunday on the company’s website.

PG&E has been resorting to power shutoffs to lesson the chance that its power lines spark a blaze after its equipment was blamed for causing some of California’s worst wildfires, forcing the company into bankruptcy last year. PG&E emerged from Chapter 11 in July after having paid $25.5 billion to resolve fire claims.

On Friday, the utility said state investigators were looking at some of its equipment in an investigation into the cause of the Zogg fire, which originated in Shasta County last month and killed four people.

Record-breaking wildfires in California this year have charred more than 4 million acres, killed 31 people and destroyed more than 9,200 homes and businesses, according to the state’s fire agency.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.