(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. may cut power to as many as 124,000 customers in nine northern California counties as hot, dry and windy weather raises the risk of potential fires.

The move follows a similar decision in June, when the utility giant shut off as many as 26,900 customers in the Sierra Foothills as high winds threatened to knock down power lines and spark wildfires. The measure comes as the utility tries to avoid a repeat of the catastrophic fires that have ravaged the state for the past two years and forced the company to seek bankruptcy protection.

The utility will decide Monday morning whether to move forward with its “public safety power shutoff,” it said in a statement, adding that the cuts could begin from the late afternoon or evening. Counties that may be impacted include Napa and Sonoma, home to the most valuable vineyards in the state.

Hot, dry and windy weather across a stretch of the state north and northwest of San Francisco will increase the risk of fire from 8 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the utility.

The following counties could be affected:

To contact the reporter on this story: Dan Murtaugh in Singapore at dmurtaugh@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net, Jasmine Ng

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.