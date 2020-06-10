(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is overhauling its board with 11 new directors to steer the troubled California power giant as it prepares to exit bankruptcy.

The company’s new board will have 14 members, according to a statement Wednesday. Six of the 11 new members are from California, PG&E said.

They include Craig Fugate, a former administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Bob Flexon, a former chief executive officer of power provider Dynegy Inc.

