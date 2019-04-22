(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is nearing a deal to replace one of its directors with one proposed by an activist investor to help guide the bankrupt utility’s restructuring, according to people familiar with the matter.

The agreement with BlueMountain Capital Management would see the former head of Consumers Energy, Fred Buckman, appointed to PG&E’s board, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Another independent director would be appointed at a later date, the people said. Chris Hart, the former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, would also be brought in as a special adviser, one of the people said.

The deal could be announced as early as Monday, the people said.

Representatives for BlueMountain and PG&E declined to comment. Buckman and Hart were both named among a slate of directors put forward by BlueMountain in March.

PG&E announced last week that it had pushed back its annual general meeting from May 21 to sometime in June to allow for some additional time following a substantial refreshment of the board this month.

Talks between the parties have been ongoing since PG&E reached an agreement with another group of investors -- Knighthead Capital Management, Redwood Capital Management and Abrams Capital Management -- that saw 10 new directors appointed to the board alongside three incumbent directors. PG&E also hired former Tennessee Valley Authority chief Bill Johnson as CEO. Johnson is slated to join the board as a 14th director at a later date, subject to a shareholder vote, under the terms of the original deal.

California Public Utilities Commission President Michael Picker has said he is concerned about whether the new board members appointed this month could provide the direction and accountability that the state would like. His comments echo those of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has also said he was concerned about the board’s makeup.

--With assistance from Mark Chediak.

To contact the reporter on this story: Scott Deveau in New York at sdeveau2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net, Michael Hytha

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.