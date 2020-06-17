(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. was ordered by the federal judge overseeing its criminal probation to respond to all allegations in a state prosecutor’s report on the utility’s failure to prevent the deadliest fire in California history.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup directed the company to file a public statement identifying anything in the report that it denies as untrue. The report was disclosed Tuesday by the Butte County District Attorney after PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully causing a fire.

Read More: PG&E Prosecutor Ties 84 Deaths to Broken 97-Year-Old Metal Hook

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.