(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp.’s court-appointed compliance monitor concluded the utility isn’t trimming trees that pose wildfire threats in high risk areas of California, and cited problems with contractor training.

The monitor is reviewing the PG&E’s wildfire-mitigation efforts. After the company’s 2016 conviction stemming from a gas pipeline blast that killed eight people, the monitor was tasked with making sure PG&E doesn’t violate the terms of its probation and with scrutinizing its business practices more broadly.

The monitor on Wednesday wrote to U.S. District Judge William Alsup, saying it has uncovered “significant, actionable findings,” including recordkeeping deficiencies. The monitor noted that five of PG&E’s felony convictions from the 2016 trial “related to record-keeping defects concerning its gas operations."

The company said it shares the monitor’s concerns about wildfire risk.

“PG&E’s service area includes more than 120 million trees with the potential to grow or fall into our overhead power lines,” PG&E said in a statement. “While we have made progress in many areas to further enhance wildfire safety including vegetation management work, we acknowledge that we have more work to do.”

The case is U.S. v. Pacific Gas and Electric Co., 14-cr-00175, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

