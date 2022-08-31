(Bloomberg) -- California lawmakers passed a bill late Wednesday that aims to speed up a review of an ambitious plan by PG&E Corp. to bury its power lines in areas at greatest risk for wildfires.

The measure, if signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, would require state agencies to evaluate PG&E’s proposal within 18 months and mandate oversight of the utility’s work if its plan is approved.

The utility said last year that it wants to bury 10,000 miles (16,100 kilometers) of electrical wires in 10 years as part of its strategy to reduce the chances of starting fires during California’s hot and dry summers. PG&E’s power lines have sparked some of the worst wildfires in the state’s history, killing scores of people and pushing the company into bankruptcy in 2019.

PG&E said the bill will help it move forward with its 10-year plan that will help reduce its overall wildfire prevention costs and curb fire risks.

