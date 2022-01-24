(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. said it has reached agreements to install nine new battery energy storage projects as part a push to replace a retiring nuclear power plant and help decarbonize California’s power grid.

The proposed projects would have a total capacity of about 1,600 megawatts, which would bring its total battery energy storage capacity to more than 3,300 gigawatts by 2024, PG&E said in a statement Monday after the close of regular trading. The new supply agreements are with storage developers including subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Inc., Vistra Corp. and Terra-Gen LLC.

The contracts will still need to get state regulatory approval, PG&E said.

The announcement comes after California regulators last year ordered the state’s three big investor-owned utilities to add 11.5 gigawatts of new electricity resources to support the state’s greenhouse gas reduction plans.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.