(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, admitting in a California courtroom that it killed 84 people after its equipment ignited the deadliest wildfire in state history.The company entered its plea Tuesday before Superior Court Judge Michael Deems in Chico, about 170 miles (274 kilometers) north of San Francisco and less than 15 miles from Paradise and other smaller towns where the victims died and thousands of homes were destroyed in the Camp fire on Nov. 8, 2018.The plea reflects the bankrupt utility taking responsibility for the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history. Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey previously said he intends for a PG&E representative to acknowledge its culpability aloud for every victim by name. The utility is also pleading guilty to an 85th count of unlawfully causing a fire.

Read More: Deadliest Corporate Crime in U.S. Will End With 84 Guilty Pleas

People who lost loved ones and homes in the fire are expected to address the court Wednesday and possibly into Thursday and Friday. Afterward, Deems will impose his sentence on the company.

The sentencing is a legal formality because PG&E agreed with Ramsey to the terms of it plea -- the company will pay a $4 million fine and will report to an outside monitor who was appointed by a federal judge overseeing PG&E’s criminal probation for safety violations stemming from a 2010 fatal gas line explosion.The utility already has agreed to settle claims from insurers, individual fire victims and local government agencies for more than $25 billion. It also received a $1.9 billion penalty from the California Public Utilities Commission. The criminal case is the company’s last unfinished business as it races to exit from bankruptcy in the wake of a series of wildfires in recent years.The case is People of the State of California v. Pacific Gas and Electric Co., 20CF01422, California Superior Court, Butte County (Oroville).

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.