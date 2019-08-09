(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. reported a $2.6 billion loss for the second quarter as liability costs from devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018 and expenses from the company’s ongoing bankruptcy wiped out earnings.

The California utility giant said the loss included a $3.9 billion pre-tax charge related to the fires. PG&E’s adjusted operating earnings per share of $1.10 beat the average analyst estimate by 11 cents.

Key Insights

On Thursday, hedge funds Knighthead Capital Management and Abrams Capital Management, which together own about 7.8% of the company, filed plans with regulators to raise $15 billion of equity to bolster PG&E’s plans to emerge from bankruptcy. It filed for Chapter 11 in January, facing an estimated $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires tied to its equipment.

A group of creditors including Pacific Investment Management Co. and Elliott Management Corp., meanwhile, are pushing to take control of PG&E. The bondholders have put forward a $31 billion proposal that could give them control of 95% of PG&E’s stock.

Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali granted a request by California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office to give PG&E and other parties until Friday to devise a process for evaluating alternative restructuring proposals.

After it exits bankruptcy, PG&E has agreed to make a $4.8 billion initial contribution to a $21 billion state wildfire fund. It will help utilities pay for future claims from wildfires tied to their equipment.

Market Reaction

PG&E shares were little changed before regular trading began Friday. They have climbed more than 30% since the company filed for Chapter 11 protection as investors have bet equity holders won’t be wiped out in the restructuring.

Get More

PG&E Second Quarter Adjusted Operating EPS Beats Estimates

To contact the reporter on this story: Mark Chediak in San Francisco at mchediak@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Doan at ldoan6@bloomberg.net, Joe Ryan, Joe Richter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.