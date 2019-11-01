PG&E Power Lines Found to Have Caused Three Fires in Bay Area

(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. equipment was found to have caused three small fires in the suburbs east of San Francisco, according to local officials.

Two blazes in Lafayette and another in Martinez on Oct. 27 were sparked by power lines, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said Friday. PG&E had previously said that a fallen power pole and transformer may have ignited a fire in Lafayette that burned down a tennis club and forced evacuations.

