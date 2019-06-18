(Bloomberg) -- Months after wildfire lawsuits drove PG&E Corp. into bankruptcy, the utility giant has reached a $1 billion settlement with cities and counties damaged by a series of blazes linked to its equipment.

The settlement between PG&E and 14 public agencies -- from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Sierra Nevada foothills -- doesn’t affect any of the suits filed by individual homeowners and businesses against the company, owner of California’s largest utility. The agreement must be approved by the judge overseeing the firm’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings to take effect.

Shares of the company rose as much as 5.5% before paring most of those gains in after-markets trading.

“What we hope is that PG&E can come out of bankruptcy as soon as possible so these funds can be paid,” said John Fiske, an attorney with the Baron & Budd law firm representing the public agencies.

“This is an important first step toward an orderly, fair and expeditious resolution of wildfire claims and a demonstration of our willingness to work collaboratively with stakeholders to achieve mutually acceptable resolutions,” PG&E said in an emailed statement.

The settlement covers the 2015 Butte Fire, the 2017 Wine Country fires and last year’s Camp Fire, which killed 85 people and destroyed an entire town in November to become the deadliest in California history.

Meanwhile, state regulators on Tuesday asked for comment on proposals designed to improve PG&E’s safety culture, including splitting its gas and electric operations into separate utilities or selling its gas assets outright. Other suggested changes include establishing a periodic review of PG&E’s certificate to operate, eliminating PG&E’s holding company structure or linking the company’s profits to safety performance.

“This is a company that is in Chapter 11 related to their perceived safety performance,” said Paul Patterson, an utility analyst at Glenrock Associates. “One has to wonder if any of these proposals would provide any meaningful additional incentive.”

