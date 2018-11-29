(Bloomberg) -- California’s top energy regulator is planning to examine PG&E Corp.’s corporate structure and governance, with an eye toward determining if the state’s biggest utility owner should be broken up.

“Is there a different model to ensure that we have safe and reliable electric service?” California Public Utilities Commission President Michael Picker said during a meeting Thursday. “If we have a better option to achieve these goals, we have to consider it. ”

Picker emphasized that he’s just asking questions now, and hasn’t drawn any firm conclusions.

The comments came as the commission voted to order PG&E to adopt recommendations designed to improve its safety practices in response to a 2010 explosion on one of the utility’s natural gas pipelines that killed eight people.

Picker has previously said he would consider looking at the makeup of PG&E’s board along with a possible breakup of the more than 100-year-old company, following this month’s deadly Camp Fire. Authorities are investigating PG&E equipment as a possible cause of the blaze in the Sierra Nevada foothills in Northern California that destroyed the town of Paradise and killed at least 88 people.

PG&E already faces $15 billion in potential liabilities for wildfires in 2017 and could face a similar amount in claims for this month’s fires, according to Citigroup Inc. State investigators have blamed 17 of the 2017 fires on the company’s equipment.

Picker has said he doesn’t want to push PG&E into bankruptcy. Shares of the state’s biggest utility owner have plunged since the Camp Fire began. After losing more than half of its value, the stock stabilized on speculation that state lawmakers will introduce legislation to ease the company’s liabilities from this year’s blazes.

