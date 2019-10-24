(Bloomberg) -- California utility giant PG&E Corp. reported an equipment failure on a high-voltage transmission line near the ignition site of a wildfire that has now burned more than 10,000 acres across Northern California’s Wine Country.

PG&E had an outage on a 230-kilovolt power line that “relayed and did not reclose” at about 9:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday, according a filing made with the California Public Utilities Commission. PG&E said in the report that a state fire department employee flagged what appeared to be a broken piece of equipment on the same transmission tower.

