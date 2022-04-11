(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. has resolved potential criminal liability from the 2019 Kincade Fire and 2021 Dixie Fire in northern California.

The utility said in a statement that as a result of its settlement with district attorneys representing six counties in the area, no criminal charges will be filed from the Dixie Fire, and a criminal complaint stemming from the Kincade Fire will be dismissed.

PG&E said it has also entered into long-term agreements with Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta, Sonoma and Tehama counties to strengthen wildfire safety and response programs.

“We are committed to doing our part, and we look forward to a long partnership with these communities to make it right and make it safe,” Patti Poppe, Chief Executive Officer of PG&E, said in the statement.

